Hunter will start Sunday's Game 1 against the Knicks, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

Hunter got the starting nod in the regular-season finale against Houston, but the Hawks were without some key players in that contest, so it was unclear if the second-year wing would hang onto the spot for the start of the playoffs. Ultimately, coach Nate McMillan will roll with the Virginia product, who was off to a fantastic start to the season before a knee injury cost him nearly 50 games from early February through early May. Hunter made his return to action on May 10 against Washington and was able to play in three of the Hawks' final four regular-season games. His minutes were limited, however, so it's possible Hunter could still have his workload monitored through the first few games of the postseason.