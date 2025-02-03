Hunter will start in Monday's game against Detroit, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter will receive the starting nod for the first time since Oct. 25 on Monday. The 27-year-old has been stellar off the bench this season, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 30.4 minutes per contest.