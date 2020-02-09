Play

Hunter (ankle) is in the starting lineup Sunday against the Knicks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Hunter was questionable with the left ankle sprain but will play through the injury for the third straight contest. The 22-year-old averaged 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 32.5 minutes in those two games.

