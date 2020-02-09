Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Starting Sunday
Hunter (ankle) is in the starting lineup Sunday against the Knicks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Hunter was questionable with the left ankle sprain but will play through the injury for the third straight contest. The 22-year-old averaged 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 32.5 minutes in those two games.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.