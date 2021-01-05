Hunter scored 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes in Monday's loss to the Knicks.

Hunter showed the ability to finish both at the rim and from distance in another strong showing. While his usage remains similar to that of his rookie campaign, Hunter's true shooting and effective field goal percentage have bother skyrocketed early in his sophomore season. While there's plenty of time for those numbers to tumble, Hunter appears to have taken a sizable step forward early on.