Hunter accumulated a season-high 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with eight rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes Tuesday in the Hawks' 108-100 win over the Spurs.

While Jabari Parker (19 points in 32 minutes) entered the starting lineup at power forward and was the primary beneficiary from John Collins' suspension, Hunter also saw an uptick in playing time while the Hawks' top post option began serving the 25-game ban. While Collins is out, Hunter probably shouldn't be counted to regularly put up 13 shots per game nor shoot with much efficiency, but his fantasy stock is nonetheless on the rise with one fewer mouth to feed.