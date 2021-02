Hunter (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The 23-year-old will be sidelined for the fourth straight game after suffering the right knee injury last week. Hunter was ruled out for at least a week after undergoing a non-surgical procedure last Saturday, and he'll have at least a few more days to recover before potentially missing the next game Wednesday at Dallas.