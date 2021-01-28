Hunter recorded 21 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 45 minutes during Wednesday's 132-128 OT loss to the Nets.

Hunter has now scored at least 20 points in three straight games, and he's shooting 55.1 percent from the field over this stretch. This season, he's made strides as a scorer from inside the arc, increasing his two-point percentage and getting to the free-throw line almost twice as much as last season.