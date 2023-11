Hunter notched eight points (2-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and two rebounds over 33 minutes during Monday's 126-117 loss to the Thunder.

This was Hunter's second dud in a row, as he was held to four points in 30 minutes against the Pelicans on Saturday. However, he's been pretty solid overall this season, averaging 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 three-pointers.