Hunter logged 16 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 114-105 loss to the Bucks.

Hunter had a dreadful first half shooting the ball, going just 1-of-8 from the field with two points as the Hawks dug themselves in an early hole. He picked things up after the break with nine third-quarter points on 3-of-5 shooting to go along with four rebounds before knocking down five of six free-throws in the final period. The small forward finished second on the team in scoring with 16 points while also tying Onyeka Okongwu for the team lead in rebounds with nine. Hunter has now scored at least 15 points in five straight, though his 28.6 percent field goal percentage Wednesday marked his second-worst shooting performance of the season.