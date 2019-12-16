Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Struggles from field in loss
Hunter had eight points (2-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in a loss to the Lakers on Sunday.
Hunter showed some improvement before this outing, putting up 16.2 points, 2.2 triples and 3.7 boards with a 76.2 free-throw percentage over his previous six games. John Collins is set to return from suspension Dec. 23, and he could be a threat to some of Hunter's playing time. For now, the rookie's recent surge has vaulted him onto the fantasy radar in most leagues.
