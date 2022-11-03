Hunter racked up 21 points (9-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 win over the Knicks.

Hunter turned in his second-best scoring performance of the young campaign, but he also attempted his most field goals of the year. Despite a rough night from the field, he did manage to record his first block of the season, a category he hasn't traditionally contributed in. Hunter averaged just 0.4 blocks over 53 games during the 2021-22 season.