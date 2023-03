Hunter notched seven points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 120-118 victory over the Cavaliers.

Hunter failed to score in double figures for the first time since Feb. 26 and notched his lowest-scoring game since Feb. 3. The length of Cleveland's defense appears to have given Hunter trouble, but it's safe to call Tuesday's outing an outlier, as the fourth-year forward has averaged 15.2 points on 47.1 percent shooting over his past 13 appearances.