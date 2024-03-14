Hunter accumulated 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 loss to Portland.

Hunter struggled badly from the field and needed 12 shots to score 11 points. Hunter seems set to end the season as a bench option, and even though he's expected to deliver decent scoring figures going forward based on his usage rate with the second unit, it's worth noting the inconsistency of his bench role limits his fantasy upside.