Hunter supplied 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 130-124 win over Detroit.

Hunter has been dealing with knee soreness over the last few days, though he returned to action Saturday and didn't have any limits, and that was the case Monday as well. He had a strong showing on both ends of the court Monday, and it seems he should continue to handle his regular workload going forward.