Hunter is questionable to play Monday versus the Clippers due to right knee injury management

Hunter has been capped at 16 minutes in two appearances since returning from a 19-game absence due to right knee soreness, and Atlanta will certainly exercise caution with the 26-year-old with four games scheduled in the coming week. Saddiq Bey (ankle) is also questionable Monday, making for a tenuous situation on the wings in Atlanta.