Hunter registered 20 points (7-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Sunday's 141-111 loss to the Nuggets.

Despite briefly exiting the contest while he was evaluated for a concussion during the third quarter, Hunter posted a team-high 20 points in the loss. The 27-year-old forward racked up his fourth consecutive 20-plus-point outing during his limited playing time. Hunter has totaled six games with 20 or more points in his last 10 appearances, during which he has averaged 18.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.3 minutes per game off the bench.