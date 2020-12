The Hawks exercised Hunter's team option for the 2021-22 season Monday.

Atlanta also picked up options for Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish, maintaining the rights of all four players through their third or fourth NBA seasons. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Hunter averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes per game as a rookie.