Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Three-point streak continues
Hunter posted 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 27 minutes during Friday's 109-106 loss to the Celtics.
Hunter's production has been inconsistent all season, and Friday was no exception. However, he continues to launch threes at volume and has drilled at least one triple across each of the past seven games.
