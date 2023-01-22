Hunter finished with 25 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 loss to the Hornets.

Hunter matched his season high in scoring and continued his run of excellent shooting performances. Following a 4-for-14 showing from the floor in a Jan. 11 loss to the Bucks, Hunter has averaged 17.8 points on 54.2 percent shooting from the field, 92.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line and 48.5 percent shooting from the downtown. However, aside from the efficient scoring production, Hunter isn't providing much else in other areas, making him nothing but a low-end roster option in 12-team category leagues.