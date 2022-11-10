Hunter totaled 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 loss to the Jazz.

Hunter scored nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter on 4-of-6 shooting from the field while also recording a steal off Jordan Clarkson midway through the period to help bring the Hawks back within two. Despite Hunter's solid play down the stretch, Atlanta saw their three-game winning streak come to an end after allowing Utah to score 40 points in the final quarter and overtake the lead. It was only the third time this season that Hunter reached the 20-point mark, and the second time in his last four games.