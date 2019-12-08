Play

Hunter (finger) will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Hornets, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hunter will play in a slightly diminished role in his return from a one-game absence stemming from a dislocated right finger. Beyond second-unit duties, it doesn't appear that Hunter's workload will be limited. In 21 games this year, Hunter's averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 threes in 31.7 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories