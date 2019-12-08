Hunter (finger) will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Hornets, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hunter will play in a slightly diminished role in his return from a one-game absence stemming from a dislocated right finger. Beyond second-unit duties, it doesn't appear that Hunter's workload will be limited. In 21 games this year, Hunter's averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 threes in 31.7 minutes.