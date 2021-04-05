Hunter will undergo a minor procedure on his right knee Monday, Mike Conti of the Hawks Radio Network reports.

The exact nature of the procedure remains unclear, but coach Nate McMillan mostly downplayed it, noting that it's only expected to keep Hunter out for "a couple of days." Hunter made his return to action back on March 22 but only lasted two games before the knee forced him back to the sideline. He's now missed the last six games, and while Monday's surgery is not considered season-ending, it further complicates his return-to-play timeline. At this stage, it's probably safe to rule Hunter out for at least one more week, though it wouldn't be surprising if his absence extends later into April.