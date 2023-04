Hunter had 18 points (8-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt), 12 rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-106 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Hunter led all Hawks players in rebounds while finishing as the lone player with a double-digit total in the category en route to a double-double outing. Hunter hauled in 10 or more rebounds once during the regular season, his lone double-double showing of the year on Nov. 23 against Sacramento.