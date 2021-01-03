Hunter generated 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Saturday's 96-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

Although he's already rostered in deeper leagues, the absence of Danilo Gallinari (ankle) gives Hunter more opportunities, and he's currently jumping off the waiver wire. We saw his talent on display during his rookie season, but his starting role seemed to be in jeopardy with the addition of Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Hunter has managed to stave off their presence on the depth chart with excellent play throughout the first two weeks of the season.