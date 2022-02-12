Hunter closed with 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and two rebounds over 26 minutes during Friday's 136-121 loss to the Spurs.

Hunter failed to deliver again Friday, continuing what has been a sub-par stretch of games. Over the past two weeks, Hunter has fallen off a cliff in terms of production, averaging just 13.4 points per game on 43 percent shooting. On the surface, scoring like this is palatable but given the fact he is contributing 0.3 combined blocks and steals over the same period, it's easy to see why he is presenting as a drop candidate in most competitive leagues.