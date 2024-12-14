Hunter (knee) is available for Saturday's NBA Cup Semifinals game versus the Bucks.
Hunter has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday despite continuing to deal with a knee injury. Over his last 10 outings, Hunter is scorching the nets from behind the arc, converting 47.6 percent of his 6.3 three-point attempts per contest.
