Hunter (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter missed the first half of Atlanta's back-to-back set due to a left knee contusion, but he's been cleared to suit up Sunday. Before his absence, Hunter had scored in double figures in 12 straight games, posting 15.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 32.6 minutes during that stretch.