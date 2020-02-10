Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Upgraded to probable Monday
Hunter (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's matchup against Orlando, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Hunter logged a season-high 48 minutes of action during Sunday's overtime win over the Knicks and emerged from the game with a left ankle sprain. Originally listed as questionable for Monday's contest, Hunter now appears destined to play, as the rookie will likely give it a go for a fourth straight contest.
