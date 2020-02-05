Play

Hunter (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's contest against Minnesota, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Hunter has been sidelined for the past two matchups while dealing with a left ankle sprain, but it now appears as though the forward will make his return when the Hawks play the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Hunter's likely return Wednesday will presumably limit Treveon Graham's minutes moving forward.

