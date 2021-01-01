Hunter (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Nets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Right knee soreness left Hunter initially questionable, but it seems more likely than not that he'll play Friday. With Danilo Gallinari (ankle) out, Hunter should continue seeing plenty of action. Through four games, he's averaging 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 31.5 minutes.