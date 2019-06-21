Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Welcomed to Atlanta at No. 4
Hunter was selected by Hawks with the No. 4 pick in the NBA Draft via the Lakers and Pelicans.
Hunter is arguably the most versatile defensive player in the draft. He projects as a 3-and-D forward who can be relied upon as a spot-up shooter and defend multiple positions. It seems likely that he will enter the Hawks' starting lineup right away and expand their young core of Trae Young and John Collins as well as Kevin Huerter to a degree. The Virginia product averaged averaged 15.2 points (52.0% FG, 43.8 3PT%, 78.3 FT%) and 5.1 rebounds across 32.5 minutes for the Cavaliers en route to helping lead them to a National Championship.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...