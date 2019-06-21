Hunter was selected by Hawks with the No. 4 pick in the NBA Draft via the Lakers and Pelicans.

Hunter is arguably the most versatile defensive player in the draft. He projects as a 3-and-D forward who can be relied upon as a spot-up shooter and defend multiple positions. It seems likely that he will enter the Hawks' starting lineup right away and expand their young core of Trae Young and John Collins as well as Kevin Huerter to a degree. The Virginia product averaged averaged 15.2 points (52.0% FG, 43.8 3PT%, 78.3 FT%) and 5.1 rebounds across 32.5 minutes for the Cavaliers en route to helping lead them to a National Championship.