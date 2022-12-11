Hunter (hip) is available for Sunday's matchup against Chicago, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Hunter has missed four straight games and was initially deemed questionable for Sunday's matchup due to a hip injury. He's started all 21 of his appearances this season, posting 14.9 points and 4.0 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per contest, but the fourth-year forward may be limited during his first game action in December.