Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Will be available
Hunter (finger) will be available for Tuesday's game against Phoenix, Sarah Spence of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hunter was questionable coming in with a sprained finger, but it doesn't look to be anything of concern. The rookie should be in the starting lineup, as usual, at one forward spot Tuesday night.
