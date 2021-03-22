Hunter (knee) will be a game-time call for Monday's game against the Clippers, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports noted Monday morning that Hunter will make his return against the Clippers, but it looks as though that report may have been a bit premature. Hunter has since clarified that he'll go through pregame warmups and assess how his knee feels before making a final call on his status. The second-year forward has not played since Jan. 29 and was off to an encouraging start before suffering a meniscus injury.