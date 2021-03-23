Hunter (knee) will play in Monday's matchup with the Clippers and will be limited to 20 minutes, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
Hunter was considered a game-time call and has seemingly answered whatever questions the Hawks' training staff had during warmups. He has not played since Jan. 29, so his minute restriction is certainly not surprising as he eases himself back into the swing of things.
