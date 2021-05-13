Hunter (rest) is off the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest against the Magic, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
As expected, following one game off for injury maintenance, Hunter will be back in the rotation for the second-to-last game of the regular season. During his return, he played 14 minutes, so that number could get bumped up Thursday.
More News
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Out for rest Wednesday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: No setbacks after return•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Gets limited minutes in return•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Cleared to return Monday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable Monday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Practices in full Sunday•