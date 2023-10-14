Hunter (knee) will again be sidelined for Saturday's tilt against the Pelicans, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Hunter's absence will mark his third straight exhibition game missed due to a knee issue. There has been no news leading to the belief that it is anything to worry about long term, so it looks like the Hawks are just erring on the side of caution during the preseason.
