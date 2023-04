Hunter (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game at Chicago, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Hunter will miss a third straight game as he continues to deal with a bone bruise and muscle strain in his left knee. The Hawks are entering the front end of a back-to-back set, so there's a good chance Hunter will also miss Wednesday's game against the Wizards. Thus far, trade deadline addition Saddiq Bey has started both games Hunter has missed.