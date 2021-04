Hunter (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

Earlier in the week, GM Travis Schlenk told the media that Hunter could be ready to return before the end of the week, but his chances aren't looking great as the Hawks enter a Friday/Saturday back-to-back set. Of course, there's a chance Hunter could play Saturday versus Chicago, but if he remains out for that contest, his next chance to return would come Monday against Portland.