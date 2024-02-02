Hunter (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns.

Following a 19-game absence, Hunter returned to action Tuesday, scoring six points (2-5 3Pt) in 16 minutes. However, he will take a seat again for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. No setback was reported, so this is presumably a maintenance day, meaning Hunter should be able to play Saturday versus Golden State. Hunter's status for that game will be released Saturday morning.