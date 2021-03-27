Hunter (knee) won't play Friday against the Warriors, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
Hunter was dealing with right knee soreness leading up to Friday's game and was experiencing swelling prior to the matchup against the Warriors. Tony Snell and Danilo Gallinari should see increased run for Atlanta in his absence.
