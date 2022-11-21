Hunter (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.
Hunter was a late addition to Monday's injury report due to a non-COVID illness, and he'll be unable to suit up against Cleveland. AJ Griffin, Justin Holiday and Jalen Johnson will likely see increased run Monday.
More News
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Late addition to injury report•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Posts season-high 24 points•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Scores empty 15 points in loss•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Ties season high with 22 points•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Struggles to find shot•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Drops 17 points in win•