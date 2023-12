Hunter (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter was questionable for Monday's matchup due to left quadriceps tendon soreness and will be forced to miss his first game of the season. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Wesley Matthews are candidates to see increased roles against Denver on Monday, while Hunter's next chance to return will be Wednesday against Toronto.