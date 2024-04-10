Hunter (rest) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hunter has been downgraded from questionable to out on the second night of Atlanta's back-to-back Thursday for rest purposes. The 25-year-old forward should be able to return for Friday's matchup with Minnesota.
