Hunter was ruled out for the second half of Friday's game against Washington due to right knee soreness, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hunter sat out the final several minutes of the first half Friday, and the team announced that he won't return for the second half of the game. Prior to his departure, he recorded six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 12 minutes. It's not yet clear whether his knee issue will impact his availability for Monday's game against the Lakers.