Hunter (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Hunter went through a 4-on-4 scrimmage Wednesday, but he'll remain sidelined Saturday while he continues to recover from right knee surgery. His next chance to play will be Monday against the Clippers.
