Hunter will be re-evaluated this week prior to ramping up physical activity amid recovery from a non-surgical procedure to reduce inflammation in his right knee, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

It was announced on Christmas Day that Hunter would be shut down for two weeks to address the inflammation, and his 14-day mark came Monday with no update on his status. He was spotted getting shots up Tuesday and could be activated in the short term, but the 26-year-old still lacks an estimated return date at this time.