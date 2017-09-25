Play

Hawks' DeAndre Liggins: Dealt to Atlanta

The Clippers traded Liggins to the Hawks on Monday in exchange for draft considerations, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Liggins will join his fifth organization in less than a calendar year, as he appeared in games in 2016-17 with the Cavaliers and Mavericks before his rights were dealt to the Rockets and Clippers earlier this summer. It's expected that the veteran guard will again be searching for a new home in short order, as Chouinard reports that Liggins will likely be waived prior to the start of training camp. A versatile wing defender, Liggins could secure a training-camp invite elsewhere, but without the security of a guaranteed contract, he'll face long odds to win a spot on any team's 15-man roster.

