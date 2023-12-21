Murray provided 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 134-127 victory over the Rockets.

Murray scored at least 20 points for the sixth time in the past seven games, continuing a nice run of offensive production. While the scoring has been consistent, his peripheral numbers have left a little to be desired. As a player whose fantasy value is built around his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor, managers would love to see his defensive contributions increase over the next few games, coupled with his recent offensive output.