Murray had 25 points (11-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 117-98 victory over the Bucks.

Murray led Atlanta in scoring, finishing with a double-double and nearly completing a triple-double in 32 minutes. The 20-point outing is Murray's sixth straight such performance, having scored 20 or more points in eight of his last 10 contests.