Murray had 25 points (11-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 117-98 victory over the Bucks.
Murray led Atlanta in scoring, finishing with a double-double and nearly completing a triple-double in 32 minutes. The 20-point outing is Murray's sixth straight such performance, having scored 20 or more points in eight of his last 10 contests.
More News
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Puts up massive triple-double•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Erupts for 36 points•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Stuffs stat sheet once again•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Scores season-high 26 points•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Posts 11 dimes, four steals in win•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Stuffs stat sheet in win•